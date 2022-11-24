Watch: Yeshiva Bochurim Sing At Terror Attack Site

Yeshivah bochurim gathered at the site of the terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Wednesday night and sang together, with several bochurim accompanying on the guitar.

The poignant singing came after the heartrending levaya of Aryeh Schupak, h’yd.

Aryeh, z’l, was one of three bochurim of Yeshivas Harei Yehudah on Moshav Beit Meir who were waiting for the yeshivah van next to the bus stop where the device exploded. Aryeh, h’yd, suffered fatal injuries, his friend was seriously injured, and the third bochur miraculously survived.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that two more bochurim from the yeshivah also wait every morning at the same station but weren’t there on Wednesday morning – one because he had a dental appointment, and the other was already on the way the to the stop – but turned around after realizing he forgot his tefillin.

