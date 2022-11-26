“Pipe Bomb” Found At Jerusalem String Bridge Was False Alarm

Jerusalem Police and residents of the capital city are on edge following the double bombings that took place on Wednesday morning, with police receiving hundreds of calls about suspicious objects since then.

On Shabbos morning, Jerusalem Police found a suspicious object that appeared to be a pipe bomb near the String Bridge on Shabbos morning, not far from the site of the bombing that killed Aryeh Schupak, h’yd, and Tadesa Tshuma, hy’d, who succumbed to his wounds on Erev Shabbos.

The police closed the roads near the entrance to the city and the object was neutralized by police sappers. However, after it was examined, it was found that it was a false alarm and the object was not a pipe bomb.

According to the police, the object was discovered during proactive searches carried out by police sappers in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)