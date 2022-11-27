Hundreds Attend Levaya Of Jerusalem Terror Victim, Father Of 6 Children

Hundreds of people gathered at Har Hamenuchos on Sunday to attend the levaya of Tadesa Tshuma, hy’d, who succumbed to his wounds on Erev Shabbos after being critically injured in the double bombing attack in Jerusalem last week.

The Rav of Tadesa’s shul was maspid him, saying: “It’s hard for me to say that you’re no longer with us. Your smile and compassion contributed to our kehilla, your loyalty to Shemiras Mitzvos. When you sat next to me on Tuesday with your smile and simcha, your fate was already sealed. Tadesa, you supported your family b’kavod. The pain and tzaar will accompany us into the future.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion spoke, saying that by chance he had met Tadesa the evening before the terror attack. “He participated in the dedication of a new community center for Ethiopian olim, where we celebrated the Sigd holiday,” Lion said. “You are an extraordinary inspiration to the entire nation. Twenty-one years ago, you were privileged to fulfill a dream that your ancestors carried in their hearts for thousands of years, you were privileged to immigrate to the land of Israel. You and your wife raised six wonderful children who were born here and fulfilled the generations-long dream.”

Prior to the levaya, Tshuma’s friend Daniel Sahlo, spoke about the niftar to Kan News. “He always strengthened and supported everyone, he welcomed everyone with love and warmth. He always volunteered to help. His family is devastated, he has 6 children – the youngest is 2 years old and the oldest is 26.”

The niftar’s family is sitting shiva at their home in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)