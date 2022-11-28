PIPE DREAMS: Trump Demands Losing GOP Candidate to “Be Installed Governor of Arizona”

Former President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that his endorsed candidate in the Arizona gubernatorial election, Kari Lake, be “installed governor” despite her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake lost a razor-thin election with Hobbs, and with no evidence of fraud was found, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey congratulated Hobbs on her win. Lake, however, has been fighting the results, claiming that there was widespread fraud and irregularities in the election.

At 2:18 am Monday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Massive numbers of “BROKEN” voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to “FIX” them made them worse. Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election. This is yet another criminal voting operation – SO OBVIOUS. Kari Lake should be installed Governor of Arizona. This is almost as bad as the 2020 Presidential Election, which the Unselect Committee refuses to touch because they know it was Fraudulent!”

Despite her insistence that the Arizona election was fraudulent, Lake has so far been unsuccessful in convincing a court.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)