SNOWFLAKE: Trump’s Friend Kanye West Storms Out of Interview When Host Lightly Pushes Back Against Antisemitism

Rapper and Trump friend Kanye West stormed out of an interview with a podcaster after the latter gave a tepid push against West’s non-stop antisemitism.

West, who along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was wined and dined by Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week, went on Tim Pool’s podcast. However, the podcast was cut short barely 20 minutes in after Pool gave light pushback to the rapper’s antisemitism.

“I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you,” Pool told West, referring to the national media.

“Who is they, though? We can’t say who they is,” West responded.

“The corporate press,” Pool said. “I don’t use the word – as the way I guess you guys…”

“It is them, though, isn’t it” chimed in Fuentes. “I mean, because when you think about it – consider it…”

“What do you mean it’s not?” West interjected, speaking to Pool.

West didn’t give Pool a chance to respond, immediately getting up and storming out like the manbaby he is.

