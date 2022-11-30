Netanyahu: “Trump’s Meeting With Antisemites ‘A Mistake,’ Hope It’s Not Repeated”

Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu said that Donald Trump “made a mistake” meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

In an interview with Common Sense, edited by US journalist Bari Weiss, Netanyahu said: “First, I condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. Straight away, I thought that was just wrong and misplaced. And I think that’s what I would say about President Trump’s decision to dine with this person. I think it’s wrong and misplaced. I think it’s a mistake. He shouldn’t do that.”

However, Netanyahu also emphasized all the good things that Trump did for Israel and the Jewish people: “He’s been a tremendous supporter of Israel, and I’m unabashedly appreciative of what he did for Israel. He did great things for Israel in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – long overdue given that it happened 3,000 years ago under King David. He moved the American embassy there.”

“He recognized our sovereignty in the Golan Heights, from which we were attacked for years by Syria. He got out of this dangerous Iran deal, and I appreciate all that. Also, he’s been very supportive of the Jewish people. So I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated. That’s all I can tell you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)