Monsey Tragedy: Emergency Fund for the Kavod of Miri Sussman A’H

In the blink of an eye, an untold number of lives were forever shattered as a 52-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run accident. She left behind a grieving family and countless friends whose lives will never be the same.

Miri lived a life of giving and caring. She would always rush to uplift those who were struggling and never looked away from someone else’s pain. She would always be there for anyone who needed her with words and with actions.

As a beloved mother, Miri leaves behind seven children in a sea of unbearable grief. But also many broken-hearted people who depended on her help and support. With her resourcefulness and hard work she supported her family while helping others in need.

The family has lost its pillar and provider and is left facing the grief and uncertainty. The pain of losing their beloved mother is hard enough, with it comes an uncertain financial future for this wonderful family.

Miri and the Sussman family have done a world of good to so many. Now it’s time for us – friends and Klal Yisroel – to stand with them in their time of pain and grief. To support them and send them a message that we will not let them be alone in this.

The least we can do is to make sure that they have the financial support to get through this. To secure the family’s financial security so they can get through this unbearable pain and get their lives back on track.

Every contribution is a statement of care and love to this wonderful family.

