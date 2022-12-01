TRAGEDY: 4-Month-Old Jewish Girl Passes Away, Wife of Chabad Shliach on Life Support in Horrific Water Accident

A terrible accident occurred in St. Thomas, a part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, when the wife and newborn daughter of Chabad’s shliach to St. Thomas, Rabbi Asher Federman, somehow ended up in the water on Tuesday night.

The mother, Henya, who served as the co-director Chabad of St. Thomas, was pulled from the water unconscious and without a pulse. After extensive efforts, emergency personnel were able to get a pulse back and transported her to Schneider Regional Medical Center, where she has been placed on life support.

A short time later, the body of 4-month-old Shterna Sarah a”h was found in the water. Unconfirmed reports state that Mrs. Federman had been trying to save her daughter when the both of them drowned.

Besides for Shterna Sarah a”h, the Federmans have 12 children ranging in age from 1 year old to 17 years old.

All family members have been notified of the terrible tragedy and are being assisted by askanim.

Sources tell YWN that a Hatzolah Air jet launched during the night to fly family members to the location, and are flying the mother, father and young Nifteres A”H to Miami.

The mother remains in extremly critical condition and is on life support.

PLEASE DAVEN FOR HENYA BAS BRACHA DEVORAH LEAH FOR A REFUAH SHELEIMA

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)