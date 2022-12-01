TRAGEDY: United Hatzalah Volunteer R”L Killed While Driving His Ambucycle

A United Hatzalah volunteer was tragically killed in a Thursday afternoon motor vehicle accident on Highway 25 in the Negev.

Yoel Souisa, a member of United Hatzalah’s ambucycle units, was critically injured while he was driving home on his ambucycle just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He later died of his injuries in the hospital. The entire United Hatzalah family, the volunteers together with the management, are devastated by his tragic and untimely loss.

“Yoel z”l was a true friend, a loving father, and husband, and a dedicated volunteer who saved the lives of many other people. He was a symbol of dedication, volunteering, and selflessness. He would give of himself and his time, day and night, in order to help anyone around him,” United Hatzalah said in a statement.

Over the coming days, they will be dedicating all of the lifesaving efforts of the organization in the memory of their beloved friend and brother Yoel Souisa so that his neshama should have an aliya.

At this time, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit as well as the leadership of the organization is with the Sousia family and supporting them in their hour of need.