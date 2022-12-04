SEE IT: Frightening Moment When a Coyote Grabs a 2-Year-Old Jewish Girl in Los Angeles

A terrifying scene played out in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, when a coyote grabbed a 2-year-old Jewish girl and attempted to run off with her.

The girl’s father, Ariel Eliyahuo, was nearby when the coyote attacked and immediately sprang into action upon hearing his daughter’s cries.

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” he told NBC4.

He ran over and, cursing at the animal in Hebrew, attempted to chase it away. The coyote, however, was unfazed, and remained lingering near the family’s front lawn. Ariel then picked up a water bottle and fired it at the coyote, which finally scampered away.

“She has a lot of scratches on her left leg and one of them is really deep,” the girl’s mother, Shira, told KTLA5. “We had to go to the ER. We had to get her rabies shots. The coyote just kind of dragged her so her face is also a little bit bruised.”

Officials have since taken the girl’s clothing to scrape off the coyote’s DNA, which they hope to then use to trap it and take the menace off the streets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)