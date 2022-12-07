Top Intelligence Official: Terror In Shomron Will Only Get Worse

A senior Israeli intelligence official said earlier this week that the terror in Yehudah and Shomron is likely to get worse in the coming year.

Speaking at a military think tank conference, Brig. Gen. Amit Saar, the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Research Department, said he believes that Israel is facing more than just a “wave of terror” that will pass, as other waves did in the past.

Saar elaborated that the foundations that allowed Israel to maintain control over the Palestinians in the past are teetering, such as the fact that the Palestinian Authority is not considered legitimate by young Palestinians. Additionally, Palestinians in Yehudah and Shomron now have ready access to weapons, easing the way for shooting attacks against Israelis.

According to the IDF, there have been 281 shooting attacks and attempted shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel this year, in comparison to 91 last year.

Saar added that young Palestinians are exposed to a huge amount of incitement and are full of anger. “I see young Palestinians waking up at 4 a.m. just to throw rocks at IDF vehicles. They’re angry and they also lash out at the PA, Hamas, and other organized terror groups.”

Not all Israeli security officials agree with Saar, with some believing that the terror wave is just that – a seasonal terror wave.

