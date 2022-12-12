WATCH THIS: Suspect Found Hiding in Garbage Can at Frum Home in Detroit

A suspect being searched for by police in Detroit was caught after being found hiding inside a frum home’s garbage can as law enforcement swept the area.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect running from the cops before climbing into the garbage can.

A short time later, police units along with a K9 come to search the property when he is located.

It isn’t clear what the suspect was being sought for.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)


1 COMMENT

  1. Instead of calling wasting so much resources on calling in so many cops, why didn’t they just simply call in 1 Garbage truck & tip the Garbage Can with its miscreant content into the Garbage Truck?