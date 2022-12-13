Rasha Lieberman: Netanyahu Is Leading Israel To The 3rd Churban Beit Hamikdash

Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Monday excoriated Prime Minister-designate Binaynaim Netanyahu, claiming that “he will go down in history as the one who led Israel to the third Churban Beit Hamikdash.”

Speaking at a party meeting, Lieberman slammed the coalition agreements Netanyahu is signing with his political partners, saying that he is “sacrificing the State of Israel to extricate himself from his personal legal struggles.”

Lieberman also claimed that Netanyahu is embarking on a security gamble that will lead Israel to conflict with the world and “then he’ll need to call me or Gantz to join him in order to save himself from Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.”

However, no need to worry – Lieberman vowed that he himself won’t enter a Netanyahu government and he hopes that Gantz won’t be tempted by the move either.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)