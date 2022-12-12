WATCH THIS: British Chasidim Dislodge Bus Stranded in Heavy Snowstorm

Along with snowstorms inevitably comes some mishaps. One such misadventure occurred near London, when one of the city’s famous double-decker red buses slid off a road and became stuck. But not to worry – a group of chasidim were there to help.

Video from the scene shows the chasidim pushing and shoving, and eventually dislodging the bus from its helpless state.

The scene played out after the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeastern England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing “some disruption” because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.

The country recorded its coldest night of the year so far in northern Scotland at minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

The storm has also caused a terrible tragedy: Three young boys, ages 8, 10 and 11, fell through ice covering a lake in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London, and died.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)