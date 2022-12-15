BAD TASTE: Catering Business Apologizes for “Anne Frankfurters”

A British catering business has issued an apology for having a menu item called the “Anne Frankfurter,” a tasteless spin on the world-famous Jewish Nazi victim Anne Frank.

Maria Finn, the owner of the catering company Viva Veggie Van, told The Jewish Chronicle that she had no intention of offending anyone by naming her plant-based hotdog after the Holocaust victim.

“I can’t believe what’s happened,” Finn said. “It was just playing with words, something to stand out, this business is me and my daughter. We never meant to upset anyone; I’m not a controversial person.”

She said she thought the name was appropriate because “Anne Frank was from Germany, from Frankfurt, and she didn’t eat meat.”

“Anne Frank was a young Jewish girl forced into hiding for two years before being deported to Auschwitz and then Bergen-Belsen where she was murdered,” Karen Pollock of the London-based Holocaust Educational Trust said. “To use the name of a Holocaust victim as a marketing ploy will never be appropriate.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)