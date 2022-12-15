The father fled when she was only 3 years old

Dear brothers and sisters,

My name is Rochel, and with Hashem’s help, I will be getting married very soon! My father abandoned us when I was three years old, leaving my mother an Agunah.​

My happiness is not complete because I have no way to pay for anything!

I beg every Jewish soul to please open their hearts and donate whatever they can to my wedding fund. DONATE NOW!

You have an incredible opportunity to invest in the great mitzva of hachnosas kallah, and you will be wiping away the bitter tears from my eyes.

Hashem should send you shefa and hatzlacha in all areas of life because of your help!

Tizku limitzvos.

Rochel​

