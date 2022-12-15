Moshe Margaretten of Tzedek Meets With Zelensky: “They Led Us Through A Dark Hallway With Flashing Lights”

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of Brooklyn, the head of the non-profit Tzedek Association, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzsky in Kyiv on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was arranged by the president’s father, Oleksandr Zelensky, who has been impressed by Margaretten’s humanitarian work, including assisting Ukrainian refugees and sending dozens of ambulances to Ukraine.

During the meeting, Rabbi Margaretten conveyed warm regards from several US senators who promised that they would support the transfer of additional aid to Ukraine. Margaretten also gave a gift to Zelensky – a silver mezuzah engraved with his name.

After Rabbi Margaretten flew to Kyiv, he and Rav Liron Adri, the Rav of Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s birthplace and where his parents lived until the outbreak of the war, went through several layers of security before meeting with the president. A source who was present at the meeting told B’Chadrei Chareidim that they were taken through a dark passageway with flashing lights. “The security was crazy,” he said. “We didn’t know where we were being taken before we found ourselves in Zelensky’s office.”

Rabbi Margaretten invited Zelensky to visit Skver in the US and the president was surprised to hear that the Skver chassidus has donated a million dollars to Ukrainian refugees. Zelensky said he would be happy to go to Skver and meet the Rebbe, noting that he is familiar with Skver from its past as a thriving Jewish kehilla in the Ukrainian city of Skvyra.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)