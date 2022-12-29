Israel Swears in 37th Knesset, Netanyahu Become Prime Minister Once Again

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn into office Thursday, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in Israel’s history. Netanyahu promised that his sixth stint as prime minister will deliver political stability after five back-to-back elections rocked the country since 2019.
Having served for 15 years as prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu is already the country’s longest-serving prime minister. The coalition is comprised of 64 Knesset seats from six political parties – Likud, UTJ, Shas, Noam, Otzma Yehudit, and Religious Zionism.
Netanyahu took the oath of office moments after parliament passed a vote of confidence in his new government. His return marks his sixth term in office, continuing his more than decade-long dominance over Israeli politics.
His new government has pledged to prioritize settlement expansion in the West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his charedi allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system.
Netanyahu is the country’s longest serving prime minister, having held office from 2009 until 2021 and a stint in the 1990s. He was ousted from office last year after four deadlocked elections by a coalition of eight parties solely united in their opposition to his rule while on trial for corruption.
“I hear the constant cries of the opposition about the end of the country and democracy,” said Netanyahu after taking the podium in parliament ahead of the government’s formal swearing-in on Thursday afternoon. His speech was interrupted repeatedly by heckles and jeers from opposition leadership, who at times chanted “weak.”
“Opposition members: to lose in elections is not the end of democracy, this is the essence of democracy,” he said.
Netanyahu’s government published its platform, which stated that “the Jewish people have exclusive and indisputable rights” over the entirety of Israel and the Palestinian territories and will advance settlement construction in the West Bank. That includes legalizing dozens of outposts and a commitment to annex the entire territory.
Netanyahu’s previous administrations have been strong proponents of Israel’s West Bank settlement enterprise, and that is only expected to be kicked into overdrive under the new government.
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territories the Palestinians seek for a future state. Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements that are home to around 500,000 Israelis who live alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians.
Outside parliament, several thousand demonstrators waved the Israeli and Pride flags and chanted “we don’t want fascists in the Knesset.” Another protest was expected in Tel Aviv later in the day.
Yair Lapid, the outgoing prime minister who will now reassume the title of opposition leader, told parliament that he was handing the new government “a country in excellent condition, with a strong economy, with improved defensive abilities and strong deterrence, with one of the best international standings ever.”
“Try not to destroy it. We’ll be back soon,” Lapid said.
(AP)
You can tell an AP article from a mile away
The stench of it reeks
its quire disturbing how much “pride” people have power in the so called Jewish state
זה היום עשה השם נגילה ונשמחה בו and let the pride flags & lapid & lieberman fry;
I hope to IY’H be able to repeat these sentiments @Noon 1/20/2025 with inauguration of President Donald Trump שליט”א as the 47th President of the United States of America
Given credit to the Israelis for recycling. By comparison, those Brits keep bringing in a brand new prime minister every few months. Of course with Biden and Trump, the US have them all beat.
love it…..the only issue I have is the Knesset Speaker, we go from one reform to another garbage delivery and a gay man thanking his husband, this is Israel the Holiest City in the World…..if the new law states I can turn away customers than this law should be the same for its citizens….this individual has nothing in common at all nor can he represent anything but the dirt he walks on…..
“Israel captured the West Bank in 1967”
More context please AP.
Maybe you start reading it and then you’ll be able to smell the good news!
I’m not sure what drives you to post here but let me tell you, you have a big Zechus for all the laughs your comments give me.