The Kabbalah The Bochurim Accepted For The Rosh Yeshivah’s Refuah

Following the diagnosis of the Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the bochurim of Yeshivas Slabodka have taken on a special kabbalah for the zechus of his recovery.
All the members of the yeshivah have accepted upon themselves to learn two halachos a day in Sefer Chofetz Chaim and be mechazeik in Shemiras Halashon.
In a rare step, Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau also wrote a letter to the bnei yeshivah calling on them to take part in the initiative. HaRav Landau was also the first one to sign a committment to the chizzuk program initiated by the bochurim, and was joined by all the Rabbanim of the yeshivah.
The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel ben Mindel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Add a link where the ywn surfers can add their own names to this kabalah
you cant take on this kabalah if you go on YWN
@meir G: I admire you, but you don’t need a link, you can just write it on a piece of paper hang it on your fridge and most importantly just do it.
Will it work? Will the Rosh Yeshiva get better because of this?