The Kabbalah The Bochurim Accepted For The Rosh Yeshivah’s Refuah





Following the diagnosis of the Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the bochurim of Yeshivas Slabodka have taken on a special kabbalah for the zechus of his recovery.

All the members of the yeshivah have accepted upon themselves to learn two halachos a day in Sefer Chofetz Chaim and be mechazeik in Shemiras Halashon.

In a rare step, Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau also wrote a letter to the bnei yeshivah calling on them to take part in the initiative. HaRav Landau was also the first one to sign a committment to the chizzuk program initiated by the bochurim, and was joined by all the Rabbanim of the yeshivah.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel ben Mindel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)