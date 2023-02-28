UNPRECEDENTED: Torah U’Mesorah Calls for Major Changes to Yeshiva Schedules





Torah U’Mesorah has released a letter outlining a plan to have yeshivos end their zmanim earlier in the summer and begin their new zman earlier in the fall.

The letter states that the proposal, originally presented at a recent meeting of the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah U’Mesorah, would resolve the issue of there being a very limited Elul zman in years such as the upcoming one, in which Rosh Chodesh falls out early.

The letter notes that such a schedule makes it difficult for boys to properly learn about the Yomim Tovim; children and parents are on “vacation mode” until selichos; and there is too much unstructured time for bochurim after camps end.

To resolve this, Torah U’Mesorah is proposing major scheduling changes to yeshiva schedules, as can be seen in the letter and proposal outlined below.

