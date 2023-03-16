VIDEOS: Leftists Set Up “Draft Office” In Bnei Brak, Provoke Ponevezh Bochurim

Left-wing protesters arrived in Bnei Brak early Thursday morning as part of an “escalated national disruption day” against the government’s judicial reform plan.
At about 7:30 a.m., the protesters blocked Rechov Yerushalayim near the Bnei Brak municipality. Army reservists belonging to the “Brothers in Arms” movement” blocked the entrance to the municipality with barbed wire and established a mock army recruitment office outside the building.
Some of the protesters continued walking to other areas of Bnei Brak and protested in front of Yeshivas Ponoevezh as first seder was beginning. When some of the bochurim went outside to ask the protesters to quiet down, they tried to provoke them by screaming: “Come enlist, Golani, Givati and paratroopers are waiting for you.”
In Hod HaSharon, protesters sprayed statements against the judicial reform on the door of the city’s main shul. The police launched an investigation into the incident.
אברכים ומילואימניקים מסרבים להיות אויבים.
בני ברק, הבוקר. pic.twitter.com/7Ftb0qkm1i
— ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) March 16, 2023
In Jerusalem, protesters dressed as municipal employees demonstrated overnight Wednesday by painting a red and pink strip on the street leading from the Russian compound to Israel’s Supreme Court. Police arrested five of the protesters for vandalizing public property.
In Haifa, Navy reservists blocked the entry of commercial ships into the port with boats bearing signs stating: “Sailors will not sail into a dictatorship.”
Protesters gathered at numerous other locations throughout the country, including outside the embassies of the United States and the UK in Tel Aviv, and blocked numerous highways, including the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. A particularly large protest is scheduled to be held at Kikar HaBima in Tel Aviv at 7 p.m.
A violent clash took place between protesters who were blocking a street in Tel Aviv and a civilian driver after the driver sprayed pepper spray at several protesters, as seen in the video below:
