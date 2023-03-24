TRUMP WARNS: There Will Be “Death and Destruction” If Prosecutors Charge Me





Donald Trump isn’t taking the possibility of him being indicted by Manhattan’s Soros-funded Da sitting down, with the former president issuing a stern warning about what could happen if he’s slapped with charges while also taking a sledgehammer to DA Bragg’s reputation.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

It’s not clear exactly what “death & destruction” Trump might be referring to, but a look back at Jan. 6, 2021, might offer some clues.

In a separate all-caps post, Trump demanded that any plans to charge him be dropped.

“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” he wrote.

And in another, Trump called prosecutors going after him “human scum” while pointing out Democrats’ spying on his campaign and previous unfair targeting of him.

