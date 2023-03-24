TRUMP WARNS: There Will Be “Death and Destruction” If Prosecutors Charge Me

Donald Trump isn’t taking the possibility of him being indicted by Manhattan’s Soros-funded Da sitting down, with the former president issuing a stern warning about what could happen if he’s slapped with charges while also taking a sledgehammer to DA Bragg’s reputation.
“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
It’s not clear exactly what “death & destruction” Trump might be referring to, but a look back at Jan. 6, 2021, might offer some clues.
In a separate all-caps post, Trump demanded that any plans to charge him be dropped.
“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” he wrote.
And in another, Trump called prosecutors going after him “human scum” while pointing out Democrats’ spying on his campaign and previous unfair targeting of him.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
So if Trump wins the nomination, we get a Presidential race between a lunatic who hides in his basement and a lunatic who rants and raves incoherently at every opportunity. Great choices…
There Will Be “Death of Al Bragg hopefully
How about “Conviction and Jail” instead. What a sick, deplorable excuse for a human being.
With every threatening rant, he makes it clear that HE is the lunatic, degenerate psychopath….Its too bad the media are again giving him the attention that he craves which only energizes him to make more threats and scream gevalt louder.
Do we need four years of this as POTUS?
Love him or hate him, he speaks his mind. Rather more lucidly, as a matter of fact, than the current resident of the White House, who promises to “take weapons out of the hands of domestic political advisors”. You can’t make this stuff up!
I’m generally not a Trump fan (to say the least). I voted against him in 2020 (didn’t “for”’Biden, just “against” Trump. I don’t profess to know whether he’s innocent or guilty, but even presuming he’s guilty, guilty of what!? If his name wouldn’t be Donald J Trump, and if this case would be against “John Smith” for the very same alleged crime, there wouldn’t even be a “havamina” to press charges. For the first time in my life (and I can’t even believe I’m saying this) I agree with Trump. To use his words, this is a political witch-hunt by a politically driven (and fame-seeing) DA, Alvin Bragg. It’s a shanda.
Here we go again.
The list Trump falsely claiming to have received more votes than anyone, when he lost the popular vote in both Presidential elections.
If he proclaims there will be death and destruction if indicted, let it be Trump who is destroyed.
Mr. Alternate facts
A terrorist is a terrorist.