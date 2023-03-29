President Herzog Hosts Negotiation Talks On Judicial Reform





President Isaac Herzog hosted the first meeting between coalition and opposition representatives regarding a judicial reform compromise on Tuesday evening.

The meeting included representatives from the Likud, Yesh Atid, and National Unity parties and was held in a “good atmosphere,” according to a statement issued by the president’s office.

The Likud team consisted of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Prof. Talia Einhorn, and the head of the legal department at the Kohelet Policy Forum conservative think thank, Dr. Aviad Bakshi.

Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party was represented by MKs Orna Barbivai and Karin Elharrar, former director-general of the prime minister’s office Naama Schultz, and Attorney Oded Gazit. Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party was represented by MKs Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper, Orit Farkash-HaCohen, and Attorney Ronen Aviana.

Herzog is scheduled to meet with Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)