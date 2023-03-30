TWITTER WAR: He Quit Or Was Fired? Israeli FM Sends Dismissal Letter To NY Consul

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday sent a letter of dismissal to Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir, who announced his resignation after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position.
Zamir, who was appointed by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, had apparently changed his mind and wanted to continue in his position.
Cohen tweeted on Thursday: “Asaf Zamir announced his resignation on Twitter but wanted to continue in his position for an unspecified amount of time. I decided to dismiss him immediately. A diplomat who takes a political stance cannot represent the State of Israel for even one day. Good luck in the future.”
Zamir quickly responded to Cohen, tweeting: “I’m already in Israel!” accompanied by a photo of himself standing on the porch of his Tel Aviv apartment.
However, Zamir’s tweet didn’t disprove Cohen’s statement as Zamir was summoned to a hearing in Jerusalem the week before he quit after he spoke out against the government’s plan for judicial reform to hundreds of Jewish donors.
The day after he stated: “I quit!” on Twitter, Zamir participated in a protest in New York against the legal reform and said. “I never believed that a group comprised of the sane, liberal, productive and Zionistic heart would get up and be so loud and ready to fight for the country. This is an encouraging awakening and the only and last chance to ensure that Israel will be the country we want to continue living in.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Sad that Bibi’s chevrah struggle to make believe they are in “control”. Hard to fire someone when they have already resigned.
This goes to show you the idiotic ways the Likud operates…
Why in the world have they not replaced all the liberal workers working in high positions?
Trump did the same thing he kept all the liberals in place thinking he can will them over (like he did in business), how stupid was that decision, they kicked him hard with blatant corruption
These liberals are snakes 🐍 you can’t keep them around – you need to fire them all