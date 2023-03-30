TWITTER WAR: He Quit Or Was Fired? Israeli FM Sends Dismissal Letter To NY Consul





Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday sent a letter of dismissal to Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir, who announced his resignation after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position.

Zamir, who was appointed by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, had apparently changed his mind and wanted to continue in his position.

Cohen tweeted on Thursday: “Asaf Zamir announced his resignation on Twitter but wanted to continue in his position for an unspecified amount of time. I decided to dismiss him immediately. A diplomat who takes a political stance cannot represent the State of Israel for even one day. Good luck in the future.”

Zamir quickly responded to Cohen, tweeting: “I’m already in Israel!” accompanied by a photo of himself standing on the porch of his Tel Aviv apartment.

However, Zamir’s tweet didn’t disprove Cohen’s statement as Zamir was summoned to a hearing in Jerusalem the week before he quit after he spoke out against the government’s plan for judicial reform to hundreds of Jewish donors.

The day after he stated: “I quit!” on Twitter, Zamir participated in a protest in New York against the legal reform and said. “I never believed that a group comprised of the sane, liberal, productive and Zionistic heart would get up and be so loud and ready to fight for the country. This is an encouraging awakening and the only and last chance to ensure that Israel will be the country we want to continue living in.”

