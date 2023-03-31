New FBI Docs: Las Vegas Mass Shooter Was Angry At Casinos

The high-roller gambler who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip had lost tens of thousands of dollars while gambling weeks before the mass shooting and was upset about how the casinos had treated him, according to FBI documents made public this week.
The documents reveal the strongest indication of a motive for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. They paint a detailed account of gunman Stephen Paddock’s final days before the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed 60 people and injured hundreds more.
A gambler whose name is redacted from the hundreds of pages of documents told the FBI that Paddock “was very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers.”
Neither the FBI nor the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the lead investigating agency, presented an official motive for the shooting. Both agencies have said Paddock acted alone.
The 10-minute massacre unfolded on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort. Authorities have said Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets into the festival crowd from his corner suite on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.
(AP)
“CBS has parted ways with a legal executive that drew the ire of conservative media channels for commenting on Facebook that, following the mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, she is “not sympathetic” because “country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”
The executive, Hayley Geftman-Gold, wrote the comment in a discussion thread that was later deleted.
CBS, following outrage about her comments, released the following statement Monday: “This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”
Just keep in mind, the democrats are the party of civility.