NO WARNING: 6 US Troops Killed In Iranian Strike In Kuwait

Screenshot/CNN

New details were revealed overnight about the deaths of six U.S. service members since Operation Epic Fury began, with CNN reporting that the soldiers were killed when an Iranian missile scored a direct hit on a makeshift operations center at Kuwait’s Shu’aiba port.

A source familiar with the incident told CNN that the missile directly hit the structure, describing it as a “triple-wide trailer with office space inside.” The strike occurred just after 9 a.m. local time, hitting the center of the facility—without any prior sirens or warnings to alert soldiers to run to a protected space.

The force of the explosion blew the walls of the trailer outward. Parts of the structure were still burning hours later

U.S. Central Command initially announced Sunday that three soldiers were killed, later announcing that a fourth soldier died from his wounds. Due to the fire at the site, it took time to recover the remains of all the soldiers. On Monday, it issued a statement saying that the total number of U.S. fatalities since the war began had risen to six. The names of the soldiers have not yet been identified, as families are still being notified.

The source told CNN that dozens of people were at the site at the time of the attack.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine called the service members killed in action “the best that our nation has to offer” and “true examples of what selfless service means.”

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences are with their families, their friends, and their units,” he said. “We grieve with you, and we will never forget you.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

