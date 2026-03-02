Advertise
Matanos L’evyonim In Flatbush & Lakewood Given ON Purim Morning 2026!

Believe it or not, there are families that do not have money to pay for their own Seudas Purim! These people are your neighbors and you don’t even know! Many of these families struggle with their daily bills, and can’t make ends meet. They have all had their share of electric and gas shut-offs, owing money to their grocery, tuition’s, medical bills and other pressing issues.

There is no greater Mitzvah then making poor people happy on Purim.

While many of us continuously donate to causes in Eretz Yisroel, many times the poor are suffering in our own backyards. The Halacha is clear: “Aniyei Ircha come first”.

PLEASE open your hearts and donate generously.

Money will be distributed by HaRav Elya Brudny and other Rabbonim

