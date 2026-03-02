Advertise
H’YD: 3 Teen Siblings Murdered By Iranian Missile In Beit Shemesh; Yaakov, 16, Avigayil,15, & Sora, 13

The names of the last three victims of the Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh were released for publication on Monday afternoon.

Three siblings from the Biton family were killed: Sora, 13, H’yd, Avigayil, 15, H’yd, and Yaakov, 16, H’yd.

Their levayos are scheduled to take place at Har Hazeisim in Jerusalem on Monday at 5 p.m.

Earlier on Monday, two of the victims, Bruria (Gloria) Cohen, H’yd, and her son Yossi, H’yd, were identified.

Earlier, four victims were named: Ronit Elimelech, H’yd, and her mother, Sara Elimelech, H’yd, Oren Katz, H’yd, and Gavriel Baruch Ravach, H’yd, 16.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

