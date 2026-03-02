Advertise
Beit Shemesh Victims: Yosef Cohen, H’yd, & His Mother Bruria, H’yd; Son’s Bar Mitzvah Same Day As Levaya

Two additional victims of the Iranian missile attack on Beit Shemesh were identified on Monday as Bruria (Gloria) Cohen, H’yd, and her son, Yossi Cohen, H’yd.

Their levayos are scheduled to take place in Beit Shemesh at 3 p.m.

A heartbreaking detail of the tragic incident is that Yossi’s son’s 13th birthday is on Taanis Esther, which means that he will be attending his father’s levaya on his birthday. In addition, the attack happened on the birthday of Yossi’s almanah, Penina Cohen, who was injured in the attack along with her three-year-old child, who is currently hospitalized in Shaare Tzedek Hospital.

Penina spoke to Arutz Sheva during a visit by President Isaac Herzog to Hadassah Hospital.

“I simply experienced a neis,” she said. “I was under the hole (in the roof). It should have fallen on me. I had shemirah that my children and I emerged alive, Baruch Hashem. I received my life as a gift. It happened on my birthday.”

 

Penina Cohen speaks to the Herzogs. (Screenshot/Arutz Sheva)

Earlier, four victims were named: Ronit Elimelech, H’yd, and her mother, Sara Elimelech, H’yd, Oren Katz, H’yd, and Gavriel Baruch Ravach, H’yd, 16.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

