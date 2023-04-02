New Sefer Released of Rav Pinchas Wachsman Shlita’s shiurim on Pesach

Whatever happened to the idea that ownerlessness declarations have to be done before three people? These declarations are done by oneself, alone and at home.

Where ever do we ever find that the terminology of “shall be considered like the dust of the earth” is ever effective to declare something ownerless?

Don’t we say that “Dvarim sh’b’laiv ainam dvarim – things left unsaid by mouth but said internally are invalid?

The Gemorah (Psachim 7a) says that you can do it on Shabbos – and making something hefker on Shabbos is forbidden!

The Ramban (basing himself on the Sifrei – lo yira-eh lecha – to you) concludes that the Bitul is a revelation,a gilui daas, that he does not care about the Chometz he had owned previously. “It is nothing in my eyes – I don’t care about it!” This, in essence, undoes the “the Torah made it as if it is back in his possession.”

3] The Ran’s view appears to be some sort of synthesis of the two aforementioned views. He writes that the revelation that he cares not for the Chometz– leads to an automatic reassessment of the ownership status and now places the said item of Chometz in a legal status of hefker – ownerlessness.

Rav Wachsman gives to ways to understand the Ran and how Tosfos would respond to these questions.

4] And then there is the fourth view. Both Rashi (Psachim 2a “b’bitul”) and the Rambam (Hilchos Chometz uMatzah 2:2) indicate that this negation is a form of destruction – tashbisu.

There is, of course, much more to explore here. How do the Baalei Tosfos defend themselves against the Ran? Wherein does the Machlokes lie? Rabbi Wachsman suggests that Tosfos holds like Rabbi Akiva Eiger’s position that Bitul in teh heart is ineffective.