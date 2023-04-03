WATCH: Gun Battle In Shechem, 2 Huwara Terrorists Arrested





Undercover Border Guard officers and IDF forces entered Shechem on Monday morning and surrounded the home of terrorists suspected of perpetrating the terror attack in Huwara over a week ago, in which two IDF soldiers were injured, one seriously.

A heavy gun battle erupted during the operation between Palestinians and IDF forces. Two terrorists were killed, one was seriously injured, and two were captured alive.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among IDF forces.

The moments of the arrest:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)