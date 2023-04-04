RESIGN! Trump Demands Bragg Indict HIMSELF and Step Down Over Alleged Indictment Leaks





An enraged Donald Trump demanded on Monday night that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “indict himself,” less than a day before he steps into a NYC courthouse to be arraigned on nearly three dozen charges related to his 2016 hush money payments.

“Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic indictment against me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. The means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED.”

“Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he do the honorable thing ad, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF,” Trump continued. “He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”

In another post, Trump pushed Bragg to resign over his claims that the details of his indictment were leaked by the prosecutor.

“D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!” the former president wrote.

Trump is currently holed up in Trump Tower in what is likely to be a sleepless night ahead of his facing charges on a reported 34 felonies on Tuesday. According to reports, Trump will not be subjected to getting a mugshot taken, nor will he be handcuffed or placed in a jail cell.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)