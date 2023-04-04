2 IDF Soldiers Injured, 1 Seriously, In Stabbing Attack In Central Israel





Two IDF soldiers were wounded in a stabbing attack, one seriously and one lightly, near the Tzrifin army base, near Rishon L’Tzion, on Tuesday morning.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the victims at the scene and evacuated them to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital.

One terrorist was subdued by civilians and detained until the arrival of the police.

Searches are being conducted by the police with the help of a helicopter to rule out the possibility that a second terrorist fled the scene.

In the video below of an officer handcuffing the terrorist, a civilian can be heard saying: “Enough already, shoot him in the head and finish the story.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)