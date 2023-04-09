WATCH: In Shadow Of Terror, Thousands Attend Birchas Kohanim At The Kosel





The mass Birchas Kohanim ceremony took place at the Kosel on Sunday morning on Chol Hamoed Pesach in the shadow of the two murderous terror attacks on Friday and the launching of rockets from Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Thousands of Israel Police and Border Police officers were deployed to the area early Sunday morning to ensure visitors’ safety.

Although thousands of Jews participated in the tefillah, photos of the Kosel from afar show a noticeably smaller crowd than past years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)