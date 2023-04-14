Sudden Petirah of Legendary Singer R’ Michoel Schnitzler Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Michoel Schnitzler Z”L, a well-known singer, who was mesameach Yidden with his many musical albums and singing at thousands of chasunos. He was 61.

R’ Michoel suffered a massive heart attack in the Monsey area on Friday afternoon at around 6 PM. Hatzolah paramedics did everything they could to save his life but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

For more than 35 years, R’ Michoel entertained and inspired untold numbers of people through his astounding musical abilities and his equally impressive heart of gold. He sang at more than 4,200 weddings, and released 15 albums with over 150 songs.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to YWN.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

Compounding the tragedy of his loss, more than 30 minutes before he was niftar – as Hatzolah paramedics fought for his life – irresponsible individuals that run news statuses published on Whatsapp that he was niftar.

Twenty minutes after those posts went viral, R’ Michoel’s daughter wrote on her personal Whatsapp status that people should daven for her father, who was still being attended to by Hatzolah.

It must be publicly condemned that individuals would do so terrible a thing – literally announcing a person’s death a full thirty minutes before his actual petirah. For shame.

