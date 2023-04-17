Government Holding Talks On New Chareidi Draft Law





The conscription law is back on the agenda ahead of the Knesset’s summer session, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich received the authority to lead the issue in the coalition and has been working for three months to formulate a comprehensive package deal, which will balance the desires of the Chareidi sector and the economic need to integrate them into the labor market.

According to the report, the negotiations in the government between the defense, finance, and justice ministries and Chareidi parties are approaching the decisive moments. The government understands that the Chareidi MKs will not vote on the budget until the draft issue is resolved, as agreed upon in the coalition agreements.

According to Smotrich’s plan, after years of the state trying to recruit Chareidim by force and failing, a comprehensive deal must be made, which he calls a “new social contract”.

According to this outline, the focus is on equality in the economic burden, which to a certain extent outweighs the equality in the security burden, by lowering the exemption age for Chareidim and encouraging them to enter the job market earlier, a move that may increase the Chareidi contribution to the economy. Additionally, the length of mandatory service in the IDF will be reduced to only two years for men, perhaps leading to an increase in Chareidi recruits.

The government made a large investment in the integration of Chareidim in the employment market, in the opening of branches of technological colleges, professional training and the accessibility of English, mathematics and computer studies in informal settings in the Charedi sector, to support, among other things, the new recruitment law.

Smotrich said in recent months that he believes that this government can lead a change that previous governments have not succeeded to carry out as the government now includes Chareidim and a finance minister who values Torah study and the Chareidi way of life and is not perceived as hostile or as someone who seeks to coerce or re-educate them.

The main points of the program: parallel legislative amendments so that on the one hand the exemption age for the Chareidim will be lowered to 21, so that they can go to work earlier and contribute to equality in the economic burden of the state, and on the other hand the length of mandatory service in the IDF will be reduced to only two years for men. The army will maintain soldiers for longer service according to a differential model, with those serving for longer receiving a salary increase.

In addition, a service premium law will be passed that will grant benefits to soldiers during recruitment and after it, such as preference in tenders, full funding for higher studies, annual vacation days, and more.

On a political level, the fear of the Chareidi parties is that yeshiva bochurim will go to work if the exemption age is too low – and on the other hand, they do not want quotas and sanctions. The UTJ party agreed to lower the exemption age to 21, while in Shas they fear the young men going to work early and want an exemption age higher than 21, but are willing to compromise for a conscription law that will stand the test of the Supreme Court and receive the support of the Defense Ministry.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)