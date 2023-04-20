Doctor Saves Young Passenger’s Life on El Al Flight to New York





Yesterday, on board El Al flight LY7 from Tel Aviv to New York, an unexpected medical emergency occurred when a young passenger suffered a severe anaphylactic attack after inadvertently eating something he was allergic to. The individual, a 16-year-old male, began to experience breathing difficulties and a choking sensation in his throat, which quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation.

After his mother alerted the aircrew, the flight attendants asked if there was a doctor or medical professional among the passengers. To everyone’s relief, United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Natan Ungar happened to be on the same flight and rushed to provide his medical expertise to the teenager in distress.

The young passenger, who was aware of his allergy, had brought an EpiPen (epinephrine injection device) with him. However, the device had unfortunately expired, prompting Dr. Ungar to request the plane’s medical kit be brought to him. The physician then took out an adrenaline vial from the kit and injected the adrenaline into the young man’s muscle using a syringe.

Almost immediately, the teenager’s swollen throat began to shrink. His condition improved progressively until he was able to breathe normally again. The passenger and his family expressed their immense gratitude to the doctor for his prompt action and expertise in saving his life. “I’m glad I was in the plane and able to help”, Dr. Ungar answered.

After the aircrew consulted with Dr. Ungar and ascertained that the passenger was out of danger, the flight continued as planned until the plane landed safely at JFK Airport.