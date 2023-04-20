NEIS IN THE SHOMRON: Terrorists Open Fire On Bus, Multiple Hits – No Injuries





Terrorists opened fire on a bus driving between the yishuv of Migdalim and the Tapuach Junction in the Shomron on Wednesday evening.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries despite the fact that the bus was hit multiple times, including next to a seat.

A number of roads in the area were blocked following the shooting as security forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)