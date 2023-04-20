Searches Continue For Charedi Man Lost In The Kinneret





Increased forces of Israel Police continued searching on Thursday for the Chareidi young man who went missing in the Kinneret on Wednesday.

The man was on a kayak in the Kursi Beach area and jumped in the water to swim and was swept away by a current.

Emergency forces were contacted and maritime police forces began extensive searches on land, sea and air, assisted by a helicopter from the Israel Police air unit, Border Guard officers, volunteers, Hatzalah, and the Golan Rescue Unit.

Deputy Superintendent Yigal Ben Lulu, commander of the Tiveria station, said on Thursday morning: “We have been seaching for 12 hours with a large number of forces in cooperation with divers to locate the missing person.”

The missing teen’s cousin, Yisrael Kisus of Elad, told Channel 13 News on Thursday morning: “We’ve been here since yesterday around 9:00 p.m. and are waiting for good news. The police are trying with all their forces but it’s not enough. We call on the IDF to intervene so that we can find him. His mother is sick, his sister is getting married in two weeks. Please help us find him as soon as possible.”

The Association of Kinneret Cities reported that strong winds are blowing on the western beaches of the Kinneret – and vacationers are asked not to enter the water and to be careful of flying objects. However, some teenagers aren’t heeding the announcements and are swimming at the beaches on flotation devices – risking their lives.

The police reiterated the safety rules for swimming in the sea:

– Those engaged in water sports (boats, motorcycles, paragliders, etc.), must wear a life jacket and be equipped with a mobile phone.

– Enter the water only on the beaches where there are lifeguard services.

– Do not enter the depths of the Kinneret due to the risk of drifting.

– Do not enter the water on tubes or inflatable mattresses due to the risk of drifting.

– As a general rule, it is advisable not to enter the water alone.

