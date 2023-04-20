Sponsored Content





Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld: Course Starting April 26!

Topics: Discipline, boundaries, building a positive and healthy relationships- even with the very challenging child, your child’s emotional needs, maintaining a positive home, dealing with out- of-control behavior.

Beginner/ Fundamental Course:

Dates: Wednesday Evenings, starting April 26

April 26 | May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 | June 7, 14

Time: 8:30-9:30

Price: $250

Location: Lakewood, or via zoom/ teleconference

Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 15 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped hundreds of mothers transform their homes and improve their relationships with their children.

Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Sima Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date.

Live in person (Lakewood) or join from the comfort of your home!

Courses available via zoom/ teleconference

NEW! Alumni Course starting April 24

Understanding chinuch with the ADD/ ADHD child

5 sessions in person/ zoom option

For information or to register:

Call/ Text 718-578-2128

or Email: [email protected]

Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld.