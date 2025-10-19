Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Mossad

A man convicted of spying for Israel has been executed, an Iranian prosecutor told the Mizan news agency.

Kazem Mousavi, a judicial official from the Qom province in central Iran, said the unnamed individual was given a death sentence on charges of intelligence cooperation with Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad.

“This individual, for personal and professional reasons, initiated contact with the Zionist regime’s services, held meetings with Mossad officers, engaged in intelligence cooperation, and began sending confidential information in cyberspace to the child-killing and fake Zionist regime, but through swift and intelligent actions by the country’s intelligence and judicial apparatus, he was identified and the leakage of sensitive information was prevented,” Mizan reported, quoting Mousavi.

Last month, Iran handed down another citizen a death sentence on a similar charge.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Mossad

HY”D: Two IDF Soldiers Murdered By Hamas Terrorists Who Emerged From Tunnels And Fired RPGs

IDF Launches New Wave of Airstrikes in Gaza, Pummeling Hamas After Attack on Israeli Troops [VIDEOS]

Israeli Father: My Son Was Beaten, Starved, and Hidden in 40 Locations Across Gaza

New Draft Bill Seeks to Raise Chareidi Enlistment While Protecting Full-Time Lomdei Torah

Lev Tahor Strikes Again: Families Who Left Cult Disappear to Central America on Simchas Torah

Netanyahu Orders “Firm Action” After Hamas Attack on IDF Troops in Rafah; Terror Group Denies Responsibility

Ronen Engel Hy”d Identified as One of Two Hostage Bodies Returned by Hamas

WATCH: Trump Felt Israel Was “Out of Control” After Botched Strike On Hamas Leadership In Qatar, Kushner Says

U.S. Warns of “Imminent” Hamas Attack on Gazans, Saying Any Violence Would Breach Cease-Fire