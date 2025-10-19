Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Mossad

A man convicted of spying for Israel has been executed, an Iranian prosecutor told the Mizan news agency.

Kazem Mousavi, a judicial official from the Qom province in central Iran, said the unnamed individual was given a death sentence on charges of intelligence cooperation with Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad.

“This individual, for personal and professional reasons, initiated contact with the Zionist regime’s services, held meetings with Mossad officers, engaged in intelligence cooperation, and began sending confidential information in cyberspace to the child-killing and fake Zionist regime, but through swift and intelligent actions by the country’s intelligence and judicial apparatus, he was identified and the leakage of sensitive information was prevented,” Mizan reported, quoting Mousavi.

Last month, Iran handed down another citizen a death sentence on a similar charge.

