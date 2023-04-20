BOMBSHELL: IRS Whistleblower Says Massive Hunter Biden Coverup Is Underway





In a letter sent to Congress, an IRS whistleblower has come forward with shocking, and completely unsurprising, claims that a coverup is underway at the agency over Hunter Biden’s tax evasion investigation.

A lawyer for the whistleblower said the anonymous IRS official want to bring to light “preferential treatment” and false testimony given to Congress about Hunter Biden by a “senior political appointee.”

The whistleblower is “a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” the lawyer said. While he didn’t name Hunter Biden, the Wall Street Journal confirmed that it is indeed in relation to the president’s son.

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the attorney wrote.

The exact details of the whistleblower’s allegations have yet to be revealed, but it comes as Republicans ramp up their investigations into the financial dealings of Joe Biden and his family, and specifically the shady dealings of his son, Hunter.

Major breaking news – a whistleblower exposes a deep cover up in the Hunter Biden investigation and involvement of Merrick Garland in it and, of course, corrupt Lester Holt doesn't even mention it on the evening news: https://t.co/Ba8WAXFutd — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) April 19, 2023

Read this. Every civil servant who has this kind of information, is willing to come forth should be afforded every protection available under the law. Congress has a duty to hear the information and consider it in whatever or any investigation they are or may pursue. https://t.co/soE0YYbVVJ — Michael D. Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) April 19, 2023

They cover up Hunter Biden’s many real crimes. And they indict President Trump over fake crimes. Are you watching? The left is so hell-bent on winning that they’re eroding the rule of law and trying to turn us into a banana republic. https://t.co/tStjYtD4Eo — Will Scharf (@willscharf) April 19, 2023

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)