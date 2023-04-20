BOMBSHELL: IRS Whistleblower Says Massive Hunter Biden Coverup Is Underway

0

In a letter sent to Congress, an IRS whistleblower has come forward with shocking, and completely unsurprising, claims that a coverup is underway at the agency over Hunter Biden’s tax evasion investigation.

A lawyer for the whistleblower said the anonymous IRS official want to bring to light “preferential treatment” and false testimony given to Congress about Hunter Biden by a “senior political appointee.”

The whistleblower is “a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” the lawyer said. While he didn’t name Hunter Biden, the Wall Street Journal confirmed that it is indeed in relation to the president’s son.

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the attorney wrote.

The exact details of the whistleblower’s allegations have yet to be revealed, but it comes as Republicans ramp up their investigations into the financial dealings of Joe Biden and his family, and specifically the shady dealings of his son, Hunter.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)