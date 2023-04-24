Israir Airlines Became Shomer Shabbos & Its Profits Soared





Following the acquisition of Israir Airlines by businessman Rami Levy, who insisted that the airline cease all flights on Shabbos, it was expected that the airline’s profits would decrease, but instead, its revenues increased by 10%.

Globes recently reported that Israir Group, which is controlled by Rami Levy and holds full ownership of the airline, registered revenues of $358 million last year – an increase of 180% from the year before.

Israir CEO Uri Sirkis told Globes that in the past year, “there has been an improvement in all the parameters that comprise Israir’s production. This is mainly thanks to the hard work during the COVID years. Most of the industry sent its workers on unpaid leave but we maintained our activities as usual.”

Sirkis added that there has been a continuous increase in the demand for flights since the start of 2023, which he attributes to the Abraham Accords as the airline operates numerous flights to Dubai, Sharm El-Sheikah, and Istanbul.

In the period after his acquisition of the airline, Rami Levy said: “We announced more than once that the company would not operate on Shabbat. In recent months, we fulfilled those words in practice. Shabbat, for us, is a supreme value, which we cannot and do not want to give up. My malls are closed on Shabbat. All tenants are obligated to this. Even when I rent my properties in the Atarot industrial area to Arab business owners, I sign with them in advance that work cannot take place there on Shabbat.”

