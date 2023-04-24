LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Jewish Man Shot During Armed Robbery in Miami





A Jewish man is lucky to be alive after being grazed by a bullet fired at him by a man who had just robbed him of his cell phone in Miami.

The victim, identified as Shaul Shamai, was parked at the side of the road to attend to a flat tire on his Tesla when he was approached by the robber, who demanded he hand over his phone. When he refused, the suspect opened fire, grazing his leg with a bullet.

“He said to me ‘give me your phone.’ He was standing half a feet from me,” Shamai said. “Automatically I say ‘no’ and I stand up with the phone and then when I start to stand up he grab my phone and he shot me in the leg,” Shamai told NBC6.

The suspect managed to get away with his phone, but Shamai said he feels lucky.

“Lucky me, it was not so hard. Lucky me. I was born today again,” he said. “For a phone, to shoot and kill a person, this is wrong. I feel it’s disgusting, it is unbelievable what’s going on! For a phone!”

Miami police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)