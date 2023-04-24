An Israeli citizen who volunteered to fight in the Ukrainian army was captured and executed by Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ynet reported.
Alexander Dubovic, z’l, was killed on December 23, 2022 but his identity was only publicized in recent days. According to Ukrainian reports, he was captured by Russian forces after being injured in battle and then executed.
Dubovic, 34, was born in Dnipro and later made aliyah, where, he married and had two children, now aged nine and two. After Russia invaded Ukraine, he decided to volunteer for the army, telling his wife he wouldn’t be able to look his children in the eyes if he didn’t.
Dubovic also left behind his parents and siblings who live in Israel.
Ynet quoted his family members as saying that Dubovic, was “an amazing, open, and straightforward person. He had a strong sense of justice. He learned how to daven in Hebrew and wore a Magen Dovid on his arm. He said he was fighting for Ukraine, for freedom, and against slavery.”
He won’t be able to look into his children’s eyes now that he volunteered for a foreign army.
BD’E
First of all how do you explain that a jew, israeli or from another country joins a neo nazi army?
History repeats itself when people don’t learn any lesson from it.
The beginning of the Ukrainian tragedy:
By the start of the First World War, the Russophile movement in Galicia was experiencing tough times. As a result of the “divide and rule” policy implemented by the Austrians, the movement suffered a split. The oldest and most respected organizations ended up in the hands of pro-Austrian leaders who advocated Ukrainian, not Rusyn, identity.
After the army of the Russian Empire crossed the border on August 18, 1914, and launched an offensive in Galicia, mass repressions swept through the region. People fell victim to the rage of the Austrian authorities over trifling matters – like possessing Russian literature, being a member of a Russian society, having a Russian education, or just sympathizing with Saint Petersburg. In some cases, people were arrested just for calling themselves Russians. Prisons were full of “enemies of the state” and “dangerous Moscow agents”, and the streets were lined with gallows.
“Those suspected of ‘Russophilia’ were hung on these trees in front of the windows. People were hung right on the trees. They would hang there for a day, then would be taken off and others would take their place… ” recounted one of the peasants in the Gorodetsky district. The repressions primarily affected the intelligentsia.
To understand this conflict you need to read about how Austrians dragged Ukainians down into a vicious circle of hate and mass murder for “democracy” purpose.
Galicia became part of the USSR in 1939. Even before Soviet times, there was an unspoken ban on the topic Thalerhof, because the very fact of Russian existence in Galicia was seen as an impediment to Ukrainization, which was actively cultivated in Western Ukraine following World War Two. After Galicia and Volhynia became part of the USSR, most Russophile organizations in Lviv were closed. However, memorial services by the monuments continued. As the eyewitnesses and contemporaries of the events grew older and died, a new generation of Galicians was brought up in the spirit of atheism and took on a Ukrainian national identity. As a result, fewer and fewer people came to the memorials.
In modern Ukraine, the Rusyn genocide isn’t publicly discussed. Thalerhof is not mentioned in any school textbooks on the history of the country. The idea that Russians once lived in Galicia – the proud center of “Ukrainian culture” – does not fit the nationalistic ideology of contemporary Ukraine. Most young people have never even heard of Thalerhof.
what heter is to die FOR people who have a history of killing Jews in the most primitive ways.
Its time to forget about the past.
Ukraine was an antisemitic country.
But no longer is.
Ukraine has a Jewish president.
Would Russia elect a Jewish president ?
Never.
Russia attacked Ukraine for imperialist reasons and is killing many Jewish people in the process.
Why would Jews support Russian aggression ?
What do Jews have to gain if Russia conquered Ukraine?
i agree with kitov