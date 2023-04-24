Netanyahu Meets with Democratic US Congressional Delegation Led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a Democratic US Congressional delegation led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The PM hosted the delegation at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US Rep. Jeffries and the members of the delegation for their support for the State of Israel and emphasized the importance of the relationship between Israel and the United States.

The Prime Minister also discussed with them the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the Abraham Accords and the opportunities for expanding the circle of peace with additional countries.

Also attending the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides, the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Adviser Ophir Falk, and National Security Council Deputy Director for Foreign Policy Avivit Bar-Ilan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)