“You’ve Done a Great Job”: Kamala Harris Claims Trump Privately Praised Her In Phone Call During Bitter 2024 Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris claims Donald Trump privately praised her and promised to soften his campaign rhetoric during their bitter 2024 race, even as he publicly mocked her with derisive nicknames and mispronunciations.

In excerpts from her upcoming memoir 107 Days, published Thursday by The New York Times, Harris recounts two strikingly cordial conversations with Trump — one after he survived an assassination attempt, and the other on election night when she conceded defeat.

According to Harris, the first call came shortly after Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. Though he had publicly blamed her rhetoric for the attack, she reached out through aides. When Trump picked up, she says he surprised her with flattery.

“You’ve done a great job, you really have,” Trump told Harris, according to the book. “My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry at you. … I’m going to tone it down. I will. You’re going to see.” He then added that his daughter Ivanka was “a big fan” and asked Harris to pass greetings to her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Harris wrote that she didn’t buy the charm offensive. “He’s a con man. He’s really good at it,” she wrote. “I’d readied myself for a phone conversation with Mr. Hyde, but Dr. Jekyll had picked up the call.”

The second call came on election night. After Harris phoned to concede, Trump praised her again. “You are a tough, smart customer, and I say that with great respect,” she quotes him as saying. “And you also have a beautiful name. I got use of that name, it’s Kamala.” For the first time all campaign, Harris notes, he pronounced it correctly.

On the trail, Trump had repeatedly labeled Harris and Democrats “fascists,” “communists,” and “Marxists.” He also mocked her name, at one point calling her “Kamabla.”

The memoir also reveals moments of tension within Harris’s own party. She writes that President Joe Biden phoned her “minutes” before her lone debate with Trump to confront her about a rumor that she had bad-mouthed him behind his back. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself,” Harris recalled.

Harris’s 107 Days takes its title from the brief span of her 2024 campaign, launched after Biden dropped out following his disastrous June debate performance. The book is set to be released later this year.

