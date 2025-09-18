NISSIM IN DEAL, NJ: Bochurim From Skverer Mesivta of New Square Miraculously Rescued After Being Swept Into Ocean

What could have ended in unspeakable tragedy turned into open nissim Thursday morning in Deal, NJ, after four bochurim from the Skverer Mesivta of New Square were swept into the raging ocean by powerful waves.

The group, totaling ten people—including nine bochurim and a staff member—had gone to the shore at sunrise. Without warning, a massive wave dragged four of the bochurim into the water. The current was so strong that they were unable to swim back, desperately gasping for air and literally fighting for their lives as they were pummeled by crashing waves.

Jersey Shore Hatzalah, Deal Police, and Fire Rescue rushed to the scene within moments. In a dramatic rescue, emergency crews pulled the boys from the water just as the situation turned critical. Two of the bochurim were transported to Monmouth Medical Center in stable condition, while a firefighter who assisted in the rescue was also taken for evaluation.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)