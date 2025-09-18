LISTEN AND BE UPLIFTED: MBD Releases Stirring New Song from Unesaneh Tokef Ahead of Yomim Noraim

Mordechai Ben David is back with a brand-new single just in time for the Yomim Noraim. In his unmistakable style, The King of Jewish Music gives voice to one of the most powerful tefillos of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, delivering stirring vocals that echo the emotion of these sacred days.

Mordechai Ben David shares: “Every year when I reach the words of “V’chol Bo’ei Olam” my heart trembles. We are all standing before Hashem, each soul known and counted. We whisper the words that cut to the core: who will live and who will die, who will rise and who will fall. Yet amid all that awe there is also mercy. It’s a real chance to return and renew our bond with Hakadosh Baruch Hu. Singing this tefilla moves me beyond words. My hope is that this song helps you feel Hashem close and inspires all of us to live with more purpose in the year ahead. Shana Tova u’Mesuka!”

