U.S. Stands Firm With Israel, Rejects UN Resolution Calling For Gaza Ceasefire But Omitting Hamas Condemnation

The United States on Thursday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, arguing that the draft measure ignored Hamas’s role in launching the war and failed to affirm Israel’s right to self-defense.

All 14 other members of the Security Council backed the resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and called for Israel to lift restrictions on aid. U.S. officials said the resolution was fatally flawed because it did not explicitly condemn Hamas for its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and triggered the ongoing conflict.

“Colleagues, US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise,” said Morgan Ortagus, a senior U.S. policy adviser. “It fails to condemn Hamas or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimizes the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council.”

The resolution reiterated previous demands for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. Israel and the U.S. maintain that any ceasefire deal must be directly tied to the unconditional release of those captives.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed Washington’s veto, stressing that the proposed measure would not bring peace or secure the hostages’ freedom. “Israel will continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terrorism,” he said.

The U.S. veto comes as Israeli forces continue a new ground operation in Gaza City aimed at dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure. Israeli officials say the offensive is essential to preventing future attacks and ensuring long-term security for civilians on both sides.

While critics lamented the failed resolution, U.S. and Israeli officials underscored that ceasefire calls absent any recognition of Hamas’s responsibility risk emboldening the terror group and undermining prospects for real peace.

At home, opinion polling shows a divided American public, with many still supportive of Israel’s military objectives even as humanitarian concerns remain high.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)